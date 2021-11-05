Students walk out amid investigation into alleged assault at Berlin High School

BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Students at Berlin High School held a walkout Thursday in response to allegations of assault at the school.

Berlin Area School District Superintendent Carl Cartwright confirmed to Action 2 News that the district is cooperating with local law enforcement who are investigating.

“Because of the ongoing investigations, the district is unable to provide additional details at this time,” reads a statement from Cartwright.

Cartwright says the district is also conducting its own investigation.

“The Berlin Area School District is committed to the success of all students in a safe learning environment and we take such allegations seriously,” Cartwright says.

Action 2 News has reached out to the Berlin Police Department for information on the investigation, but we have not received a response.

We’ll continue following this developing story.

