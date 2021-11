CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of Highway 114 in Calumet County has reopened to traffic after a semi rollover, the Sheriff’s Office says.

The highway was closed at Kees Road located between Hilbert and Sherwood.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC UPDATE: Highway 114 is back open between Sherwood and Hilbert in Calumet County after a semi rolled earlier this morning. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/HFS16Frs2H — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) November 5, 2021

