Safe Shelter on Oneida Reservation set to open as homelessness increases

ONEIDA RESERVATION, Wis. (WBAY) - A homeless shelter on the Oneida Reservation is about to open its doors, as we continue to follow an increase in homelessness in Brown County.

The Safe Shelter is trying to fill a void and relieve strain on other shelters in the area.

“We are experiencing a lot of individuals that are on the streets, probably much more than we have ever seen,” said Pearl Webster, Safe Shelter’s Director.

As Action 2 News reported last week, data shows homelessness went up by 30% in Brown County between 2014 and 2019.

“Of the homeless in Green Bay, 36% of those homeless families are Native American. So there is a very big disparity of people who are homeless being Native American,” said Beverly Scow, Assistant Director of Wise Women Gathering Place.

The Oneida Nation provided the funding and building for the Safe Shelter, to provide emergency shelter and resources to families in a safe and secure environment.

“The plan is to help folks get out, get their resources together, their budgets, whatever it takes to help them be a real family in the real world,” said Webster.

The Safe Shelter can host 13 families, and will serve as one of two shelters in the Green Bay area that accepts larger-sized families.

The other shelter, Freedom House, is currently at capacity and has a wait list.

“A family within the Native Population, often times is 5 or 6 children and the parents. So our biggest room will hold 9 individuals,” Webster explained.

While the Safe Shelter is focused on getting Native families off the street, it will not turn non-tribal people away.

“We’re hoping that we can kind of relieve some of that priority lists that are out there, you know that the other shelters have not been able to accommodate,” said Webster.

The shelter still needs community donations of personal hygiene and household items before it opens on November 15th.

If you’d like to help, you can donate in-person at the shelter located at 2155 Hutson Rd. in Green Bay.

Small shower benches

Shower caddies

Small foot stools

Rolling carts

13 Small dressers (4-5 drawers)

13 Coat racks

Washable recliners

Washable sofas

Shelving

Large garbage cans

Single and double bed sheets

Big push brooms

Dust mop sweeper

