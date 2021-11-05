Parking rates increasing in Green Bay starting Jan 1, 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the pandemic has forced the price of gas, groceries, and other items to increase, you can now add city parking meter rates to that list.

“We simply aren’t generating enough revenue to cover the expenses that we have,” Steven Grenier, director of public works in Green Bay, said.

The Green Bay Common Council voted on Tuesday to increase rates by three percent for lot rentals.

“I believe the losses in 2020 were over $200,000 and we’re well over [$125,000] to [$130,000] right now for 2021,” Grenier said.

The city of Green Bay has experienced a decline in parking revenue with the pandemic, lots and ramps are currently near 50% of the vehicle occupancy they were before the pandemic.

According to city officials, the pandemic has forced employers to give employees the option of working remotely. What that means for the city is it’s having less vehicles park downtown and it needs to find someway to make up for lost revenue.

“In a pre-pandemic state, parking was about a $3.5 million a year exercise, that’s how much that fund takes in in expenses in an annual basis,” Grenier said.

Starting January 1, you will pay 95 cents hourly at the meter instead of 90 cents.

The hourly rate at the Adams Street Lot and River Ramp will increase from $1 to $1.10.

Prices won’t go up for the city’s three parking ramps as officials are encouraging people to use those.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.