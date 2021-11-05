Advertisement

Packers ground game key with young QB

Green Bay Packers' quarterback Jordan Love (10) and running back AJ Dillon (28) during NFL...
Green Bay Packers' quarterback Jordan Love (10) and running back AJ Dillon (28) during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There might not be a better friend for a young quarterback than a good ground game. Jordan Love won’t have to look to find either come Sunday with good friend A.J. Dillon in the backfield.

“Good to see him doing what he’s been doing for pretty much his whole life,” said A.J. Dillon.

A.J. Dillon has seen plenty of grown by the young quarterback since both he and Love came to Green Bay as rookies in 2019. Now, he’ll get to watch first hand as Love makes his first start on Sunday against the Chiefs.

“He’s been doing a really good job of handing his responsibility, and what he has to do. I couldn’t imagine playing quarterback, but he’s been doing a great job at command in the huddle. You know, getting it all done,” said Dillon.

Last week the Packers running back duo of Dillon and Aaron Jones combined for 137 yards and a score against Arizona. That was key with star wide receiver Davante Adams sidelined due to COVID-19.

This week they’ll likely be called on again with quarterback, and reining MVP, Aaron Rodgers out due to the virus.

“Any time that any team is running the ball well, that takes the pressure off any quarterback. So, I think if we come out and do that it will help him tremendously, and he’ll just kind of be able to settle in,” said Aaron Jones.

It will help facing a Kansas City defense that is ranked in the bottom third of the league, and giving up 974 yards on the ground through the first eight weeks. That’s an average of almost 122 yards a game. Just slightly above the Packers 108 yards per game as an offense.

“We always prepare in the running back room to be the spark. We’re always prepared for one of us to break loose, stay ahead of the chains, and just kind of get the offense going,” said Dillon.

The Packers made a pair of roster moves on Thursday, and one involving a running back. Patrick Taylor was signed to the 53-man roster to replace Kylin Hill, who was lost for the season due to a knee injury.

It’s been a long journey for Taylor, who suffered a Lisfrank injury at the beginning of his senior year at Memphis back in 2019. After spending most of last season on the Packers practice squad, the second year running back is getting his shot. The culmination of a journey his teammates in the running backs room have watched first hand.

“We always prepare in the running back room to be the spark. We’re always prepared for one of us to break loose, stay ahead of the chains, and just kind of get the offense going,” said Dillon.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Daily deaths drop to single digits
Marcus Walker
Pending charges against man involved in fatal New Denmark crash dropped, investigation ongoing
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Alexander Bebris was arrested for possession of child pornography in August, 2021, while...
Former police chief gets 10 more years for child porn found before he reported to prison

Latest News

Due to isolating, Rodgers is unable to play in the upcoming game on Sunday November 7, and if...
Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, impact on playing prospects plus disappointed fans
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
LaFleur: Rodgers doing well, Adams and Barry back at Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
FILE - Green Bay Packers linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) warms up on the field before an NFL...
Packers release linebacker Jaylon Smith