Packers ground game key with young QB

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There might not be a better friend for a young quarterback than a good ground game. Jordan Love won’t have to look to find either come Sunday with good friend A.J. Dillon in the backfield.

“Good to see him doing what he’s been doing for pretty much his whole life,” said A.J. Dillon.

A.J. Dillon has seen plenty of grown by the young quarterback since both he and Love came to Green Bay as rookies in 2019. Now, he’ll get to watch first hand as Love makes his first start on Sunday against the Chiefs.

“He’s been doing a really good job of handing his responsibility, and what he has to do. I couldn’t imagine playing quarterback, but he’s been doing a great job at command in the huddle. You know, getting it all done,” said Dillon.

Last week the Packers running back duo of Dillon and Aaron Jones combined for 137 yards and a score against Arizona. That was key with star wide receiver Davante Adams sidelined due to COVID-19.

This week they’ll likely be called on again with quarterback, and reining MVP, Aaron Rodgers out due to the virus.

“Any time that any team is running the ball well, that takes the pressure off any quarterback. So, I think if we come out and do that it will help him tremendously, and he’ll just kind of be able to settle in,” said Aaron Jones.

It will help facing a Kansas City defense that is ranked in the bottom third of the league, and giving up 974 yards on the ground through the first eight weeks. That’s an average of almost 122 yards a game. Just slightly above the Packers 108 yards per game as an offense.

“We always prepare in the running back room to be the spark. We’re always prepared for one of us to break loose, stay ahead of the chains, and just kind of get the offense going,” said Dillon.

The Packers made a pair of roster moves on Thursday, and one involving a running back. Patrick Taylor was signed to the 53-man roster to replace Kylin Hill, who was lost for the season due to a knee injury.

It’s been a long journey for Taylor, who suffered a Lisfrank injury at the beginning of his senior year at Memphis back in 2019. After spending most of last season on the Packers practice squad, the second year running back is getting his shot. The culmination of a journey his teammates in the running backs room have watched first hand.

