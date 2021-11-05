New office building in Titletown gets a name

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The office building at Titletown near Lambeau Field gets a new name. It’ll now be called the U.S. Venture Center.

Titletown Development announced the naming rights partner Thursday. One of U.S. Venture’s companies, Breakthrough, has its headquarters in the building.

The 7-story office center is on the west end of the Titletown district along Lombardi Ave.

More than 100 Breakthrough employees are set to move in this fall to work for the transportation and technology company. When construction is complete, Titletown hopes to have several hundred workers utilizing the office space.

