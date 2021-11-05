Muraski named De Pere Police Chief

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Jeremy Muraski has been named Chief of the De Pere Police Department.

The De Pere Police and Fire Commission selected Muraski, a captain, to lead the department. He takes over on Dec. 23.

Muraski served 21 years with the Green Bay Police Department before joining De Pere Police in 2019.

“Throughout his career, Muraski has been a decorated, adaptable, and innovative leader, including winning awards in 2010 for saving individuals trapped in a house fire; advancing mental health initiatives in communities; updating critical investigation processes for crime and death scenes; revamping OWI Search Warrant templates; seeking out educational and training opportunities and grants for himself and others; implementing new programs for victims of domestic violence, and much more,” reads a statement from the city.

Muraski is a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has a bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Science and Law. He is a gradate of the FBI National Academy.

“Captain Muraski is an excellent leader, and one we are thrilled to see take over as Police Chief in our community,” said De Pere Mayor James Boyd. “Our City has long been known for its safety and high quality of life, and we look forward to Captain Muraski continuing this standard while also spearheading new ways of offering progressive, innovative, responsive, and professional policing in the City of De Pere.”

De Pere used search firm Baker Tilly to conduct a national search for chief. Finalists were interviewed by the Police and Fire Commission.

