Advertisement

Muraski named De Pere Police Chief

Chief Jeremy Muraski
Chief Jeremy Muraski(De Pere Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Jeremy Muraski has been named Chief of the De Pere Police Department.

The De Pere Police and Fire Commission selected Muraski, a captain, to lead the department. He takes over on Dec. 23.

Muraski served 21 years with the Green Bay Police Department before joining De Pere Police in 2019.

“Throughout his career, Muraski has been a decorated, adaptable, and innovative leader, including winning awards in 2010 for saving individuals trapped in a house fire; advancing mental health initiatives in communities; updating critical investigation processes for crime and death scenes; revamping OWI Search Warrant templates; seeking out educational and training opportunities and grants for himself and others; implementing new programs for victims of domestic violence, and much more,” reads a statement from the city.

Muraski is a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has a bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Science and Law. He is a gradate of the FBI National Academy.

“Captain Muraski is an excellent leader, and one we are thrilled to see take over as Police Chief in our community,” said De Pere Mayor James Boyd. “Our City has long been known for its safety and high quality of life, and we look forward to Captain Muraski continuing this standard while also spearheading new ways of offering progressive, innovative, responsive, and professional policing in the City of De Pere.”

De Pere used search firm Baker Tilly to conduct a national search for chief. Finalists were interviewed by the Police and Fire Commission.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County Jail and court photos
Third man sentenced in killing over THC vape cartridges
COVID-19
Wisconsin passes 800,000 coronavirus cases
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Daily deaths drop to single digits
Phillip Pociopa was last seen at his home in Howard on October 30, 2021. He drives a gray, 2016...
Brown County authorities ask for help finding man missing since Saturday
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Latest News

Berlin Area School District
Students walk out amid investigation into alleged assault at Berlin High School
Generic image of crash scene
Man seriously injured after hitting armored truck in Sheboygan County
November 5 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild weekend
Coats for Kids
WATCH: Coats for Kids distribution prep