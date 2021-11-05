Advertisement

Milestone: Children getting COVID-19 vaccinations Green Bay

By Annie Krall and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first children in the 5-to-11 age group lined up to get a COVID-19 vaccine Friday in Green Bay.

Nathan and Eli were the first children to get their shots at Aurora BayCare. Action 2 News was invited to cover the milestone event.

Bellin Health also started vaccinations for the 5-to-11 age group Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA approved the Pfizer BioNTech vaccines for the age group. It uses a smaller dose and a smaller needle than the vaccine approved for 12 years and up.

Like the adult version, the vaccine is two doses 21 days apart. CLICK HERE for a vaccine guide for parents.

“Our nation’s leading medical experts have reviewed the available data and confirmed that the Pfizer vaccine is safe for children 5 to 11 years of age,” said Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We will soon begin vaccinating more of Wisconsin’s children to protect them from the long-term symptoms of COVID-19 and reduce disruptions in and out of the classroom. We are urging parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated as soon as they can to protect them and those around them.”

Prevea Health will start pediatric vaccinations Monday, Nov. 8.

ThedaCare will start pediatric vaccinations Tuesday, Nov. 9.

CLICK HERE for information on how to schedule a vaccination for your child.

RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE CDC

  • Talk to your child before vaccination about what to expect.
  • It is not recommended you give pain relievers before vaccination to try to prevent side effects.
  • Tell the doctor or nurse about any allergies your child may have.
  • To prevent fainting and injuries related to fainting, your child should be seated or lying down during vaccination and for 15 minutes after the vaccine is given.
  • After your child’s COVID-19 vaccination, you will be asked to stay for 15–30 minutes so your child can be observed in case they have a severe allergic reaction and need immediate treatment.

