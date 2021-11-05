Advertisement

Manufacturers sue over federal vaccine mandates for workers

OSHA implements new work place vaccine rules(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DARIEN, Wis. (AP) - Two Wisconsin manufacturers are among those suing to block the Biden administration from instituting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private-sector workers.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Darien-based Tankcraft Corp. and Plasticraft Corp. The lawsuit challenges the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s new vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees.

Companies that do not comply face penalties of more than $13,000 per violation, or more than $136,000 for a willful violation.

