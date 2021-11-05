Man seriously injured after hitting armored truck in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in Sheboygan County Thursday night.

At about 10:14 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about a crash on I-43 south at mile marker 119 in the Town of Wilson.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man was traveling at speeds higher than 100 mph when he crashed into the back of a southbound Garda armored vehicle.

The man’s vehicle came to rest in the median. The driver had life-threatening injuries and was transferred to Froedtert Hospital.

The people in the Garda truck were not hurt.

“Speed and impairment are believed factors in this incident,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

No names were released.

