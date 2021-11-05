Green Bay man charged with child sexual assault, taking video of child undressing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 28-year-old Green Bay arrested outside of a middle school Thursday is charged with sexually assaulting a child and taking nude pictures of a child under 13. Police used a stun device to take him into custody.

Elijah Ninham is charged with 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault-Sexual Contact with a Child Under Age 13 and two counts of Capturing an Intimate Representation Without Consent. The first felony charge carries up to 60 years in prison.

The criminal complaint against Ninham says an officer was called to the middle school where a child had reported a man doing inappropriate things with her. The suspect was sitting in a car parked outside of the school.

Police say Ninham obeyed instructions to get out of the car, and he told them he had an unloaded shotgun in the car. According to police, he consented for an officer to look at his phone then, shortly after, grabbed the phone out of the officer’s hand and said police needed a search warrant. He put his hand on the officer and wouldn’t let go, even as another officer tried to pry his hand off. Officers used a Taser, then Ninham put his hands behind his back and said he would comply. He became unresponsive after being handcuffed; a rescue unit was called and took him to a hospital to be evaluated.

Ninham again agreed to have his phone examined by police. In his deleted media, a detective found an “upskirt” photo that appeared to be the crotch area of a younger female wearing shorts and underwear. The detective also found a video of a girl undressing for a shower who seems to be unaware she’s being recorded. The detective says the video starts “with a clear shot of Elijah’s face propping up what appears to be a cell phone in order to take a video.”

Police say during their interviews with Ninham he admitted to one incident touching the girl after initially denying it. He told police he felt guilty about the things he did and knew it was wrong. He said he has mental issues and stopped taking his medication about three weeks earlier.

In addition to the felonies, Ninham is also charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

