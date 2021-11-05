Advertisement

Gov. Evers vetoes education bill for “at-risk” readers

.
.(Reading Partners)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a plan that would have overhauled how elementary schools work with young children who struggle to read. Evers says it needs more money to support the changes.

The bill would have tripled the number of literacy tests young students take in school and require educators to create a personalized reading plan for every student identified to be an “at-risk” reader. Supporters say the move would improve reading skills that have been poorly rated for decades.

Evers, the former state superintendent and a former educator, said in his veto message that the bill didn’t include needed funding to accomplish the bill’s goals.

Republicans who authored the bill said it would be a step in the right direction.

