Advertisement

Gov. Evers calls Rodgers situation “unfortunate,” hopes it encourages vaccinations

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) - Governor Tony Evers calls it “an unfortunate situation” that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly said two months ago that he was immunized, leading people to believe he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

We now know Rodgers sought an alternative treatment which was not approved by the FDA, and the NFL considered him unvaccinated.

Evers said he hopes Rodgers’ story persuades some people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, which are proven to reduce the chances of getting COVID-19 or experiencing serious symptoms.

“We want to make sure everybody is vaccinated in the state,” the governor said, “and I know there’s some resistance. Obviously, Aaron Rodgers felt the need to not be vaccinated and tried a different route. That obviously didn’t work.”

Evers says Packers fans will get a good look at backup quarterback Jordan Love on Sunday. He called Love “the heir apparent” to Rodgers.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Daily deaths drop to single digits
Marcus Walker
Pending charges against man involved in fatal New Denmark crash dropped, investigation ongoing
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Alexander Bebris was arrested for possession of child pornography in August, 2021, while...
Former police chief gets 10 more years for child porn found before he reported to prison

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' quarterback Jordan Love (10) and running back AJ Dillon (28) during NFL...
Packers ground game key with young QB
Due to isolating, Rodgers is unable to play in the upcoming game on Sunday November 7, and if...
Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, impact on playing prospects plus disappointed fans
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
LaFleur: Rodgers doing well, Adams and Barry back at Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game