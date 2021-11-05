Gov. Evers calls Rodgers situation “unfortunate,” hopes it encourages vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) - Governor Tony Evers calls it “an unfortunate situation” that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly said two months ago that he was immunized, leading people to believe he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

We now know Rodgers sought an alternative treatment which was not approved by the FDA, and the NFL considered him unvaccinated.

Evers said he hopes Rodgers’ story persuades some people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, which are proven to reduce the chances of getting COVID-19 or experiencing serious symptoms.

“We want to make sure everybody is vaccinated in the state,” the governor said, “and I know there’s some resistance. Obviously, Aaron Rodgers felt the need to not be vaccinated and tried a different route. That obviously didn’t work.”

Evers says Packers fans will get a good look at backup quarterback Jordan Love on Sunday. He called Love “the heir apparent” to Rodgers.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.