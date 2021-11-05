Advertisement

Geomagnetic storm produces colorful auroras

By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A strong geomagnetic storm this week produced colorful auroras across the world.

The storm was a level three out of five.

The storm was seen Wednesday and Thursday by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s satellite and ground-based instruments.

The storms are caused by solar flares and experts say this level of storm happens about 11 times a year.

This storm causes auroras, also known as the northern and southern lights.

The stronger the storm, the more likely they are to be seen at lower latitudes.

A level three geomagnetic storm often produces northern lights seen as low as Oregon and Illinois

The Washington Post reports this storm makes up for disappointing aurora displays over Halloween weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Wisconsin passes 800,000 coronavirus cases
Brown County Jail and court photos
Third man sentenced in killing over THC vape cartridges
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Daily deaths drop to single digits
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Phillip Pociopa was last seen at his home in Howard on October 30, 2021. He drives a gray, 2016...
Brown County authorities ask for help finding man missing since Saturday

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witnesses: 1st victim threatened Rittenhouse, lunged for gun
Geomagnetic storm produced colorful auroras that could be seen across the world.
Geomagnetic storm produces colorful auroras
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fights remain
Thea Brooks stands in front of a mural of her slain nephew, Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick Ga.,...
Trial in Ahmaud Arbery’s death scheduled to begin in Georgia