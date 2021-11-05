Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff in Wis. to honor U.S. sailor killed in attack on Pearl Harbor

(WITN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags in Wisconsin will fly at half staff Monday to honor a U.S. Navy sailor who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Governor Tony Evers has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to fly at half-staff for Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Keefe R. Connolly.

Connolly was serving on the USS Oklahoma battleship and was killed on Dec. 7, 1941. Evers explained that the ship was anchored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor when it was hit by a torpedo, causing the ship to sink and result in the deaths of 429 crewman.

“I want to thank all the folks who have worked to ensure Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Connolly was able to return home after all these years so he can be laid to rest in his home state,” said Gov. Evers. “We are thankful for his service and his sacrifice, and we hope this final journey brings peace to his memory.”

Navy personnel were able to recover the remains of deceased crew members from 1941 and 1944, including Connolly.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed remains from the USS Oklahoma in 2015 and were able to identify Connolly. He was officially accounted for on Feb. 11.

Flags will fly at half staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday.

Connolly will be laid to rest with military honors on Monday, in his hometown of Markesan at Memorial Cemetery.

