DNR closes Peshtigo shooting range, blaming worker shortage

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources blames a worker shortage for temporarily closing the public shooting range in Peshtigo.

The DNR says it’s recruiting workers and the range will reopen when it has the staff to ensure “a safe and enjoyable experience for all users.”

In the meantime, the DNR is directing people to the Peshtigo Gun Club at W2803 Pheasant Farm Rd. or the Machickanee shooting range at 3490 Garrity Rd. in Oconto Falls. The Peshtigo Gun Club is a shotgun-rifle facility. Machickanee is a county-owned, rifle-pistol range.

You can find a full list of DNR public shooting ranges, by name or by county, with an interactive map on the DNR website.

