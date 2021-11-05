Advertisement

A BREEZY & WARM WEEKEND AHEAD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
High pressure in the Ohio Valley is pumping a south-southwest breeze into Wisconsin. Temperatures will be rising above normal over the next few days. Highs this afternoon will top out in the low to mid 50s, and the warming trend will continue with highs around or just over 60 for Saturday and Sunday. The wind will be strong at times this afternoon and tomorrow, but it will be easier to get some raking done on Sunday with a lighter breeze.

At times this afternoon, sunshine will be filtered through high clouds passing through. Those clouds will thicken a bit as we head into this evening, but our forecast will stay dry. Rain chances for tomorrow are now looking much slimmer and our next best chance for rain will now come on Tuesday.

Milder temperatures will come to an end by the middle of the next work week as unsettle weather moves back into the area. Temperatures will drop back into the 50s by the middle of the week. Along with a couple rain chances, there may be some gusty winds at times.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Our clocks will need to “fall back” one hour heading into Sunday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 10-25 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 54

TONIGHT: Evening clouds. Fair skies late. Breezy at times. LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Sunshine & scattered clouds. Breezy again. Even warmer. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Warm for November. HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. Still warm. HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. mild. Breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Cloudy, windy with periods of rain. HIGH: 51

