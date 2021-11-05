Berlin Police investigating report student was sexually assaulted at the high school

BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Both Berlin Police and the local school district are conducting separate investigations into reports a transgender student was sexually assaulted on school grounds. Those claims led a number of students to walk out of class on Thursday in protest.

There’s love and support for a transgender Berlin High School student, who identifies as male. The teen says he’s been the victim of sexual assault in the school bathroom, several times, in the past couple of weeks.

This week and last week, according to the victim, male students have demanded he pull down his pants and lift up his shirt, while in the boy’s bathroom. The most recent incident, according to the teen, was two days ago. The teen says, “They were surrounding the stall door. And one was recording through the peek hole and they saw my bottom half and after that I stood in the stall crying.”

Fearful, the student didn’t report the incidents to school officials until Wednesday. Supporters of the transgender student, unsatisfied with the school’s response, hosting a walkout the following day.

“We sat there for awhile and we were trying to get our questions answered and we were kind of getting blown off and they were trying to get us inside, but we wanted this to be public. We wanted people to see us, hear us,” says senior, Amber Olmstead who organized the walkout.

In a statement to Action 2 News, superintendent Dr. Carl Cartwright wrote, The Berlin Area School District is aware of a student walkout in response to allegations of a student assault at the high school. The Berlin Area School District is committed to the success

of all students in a safe learning environment and we take such allegations seriously. The school district is cooperating with local law enforcement who are investigating this situation. The district is also conducting its own investigation. Because of the ongoing investigations, the district is unable to provide additional details at this time.”

And we learned school administrators met with concerned student Friday afternoon, to try and come up with solutions for the school to be more welcoming and accepting.

Junior Autumn Peterson adds, “There’s been a big past of assault and homophobia in our school and it just needs to come to an end.”

Berlin Police tell us this is an ongoing investigation, and the school district had no additional comment beyond its previously-released statement.

