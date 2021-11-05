Appleton schools offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Students and staff in the Appleton Area School District now have their own drive-thru testing site if they’re feeling any of the symptoms of COVID-19 -- and it’s able to deliver results in just 15 minutes.

While COVID-19 testing sites aren’t new, the site at the Grand Meridian in Appleton is, because it’s specifically for staff and students of the Appleton Area School District.

“Right now we do an antigen test. What happens is, they come in, they will get tested, and they will stay in their car and wait for about 15 minutes at which time they will have a result of whether that is a positive or a negative. If it’s a negative, certainly we can follow up with a PCR testing,” Polly Vanden Boogaard, assistant superintendent of student services, explained.

The school district sent out a letter to parents late last week advising them of this option and how to sign up if a student has symptoms.

According to the district’s COVID dashboard, 63 students have tested positive and are out right now, which is less than one-half of a percent of the total population, of those enrolled. Twelve staff members are in the same situation.

“Everybody is doing things a little bit differently and working with different vendors, but I know all school districts are doing the best they can to help support their students, their staff, and their families,” Vanden Boogaard said.

The testing site is open from 7 A.M. to 4 P.M. weekdays. The district says it will be here for as long as it’s needed.

The district says it has no plans right now to hold vaccine clinics on any school grounds but is providing parents with options on where to go to get their child vaccinated.

“It’s not that we could host the clinic, it’s really about providing our families with what clinics are out there if they choose to have that vaccine. Again, family choice, but again our job would just be to communicate availability around the city, around the area of where vaccine clinics are being held.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.