Advertisement

ABC News: Live coverage of General Colin Powell’s funeral service

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - ABC News is airing a live, special report on the funeral of former Secretary of State Colin Powell. ABC News is planning approximately 90 minutes of coverage beginning at approximately 11 A.M. Central. David Muir is anchoring.

The invitation-only memorial service is at Washington National Cathedral.

Powell, a retired Army general, was the first Black person to serve as U.S. secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The child of Jamaican immigrants, he grew up in New York City and discovered the ROTC at City College. He served 35 years in uniform.

Powell died last month at age 84 of complications from COVID-19. He was being treated for conditions that affected his immunity, including cancer of the white blood cells.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Brown County Jail and court photos
Third man sentenced in killing over THC vape cartridges
COVID-19
Wisconsin passes 800,000 coronavirus cases
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Daily deaths drop to single digits
Phillip Pociopa was last seen at his home in Howard on October 30, 2021. He drives a gray, 2016...
Brown County authorities ask for help finding man missing since Saturday
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Latest News

FILE - In this May 21, 2001, file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell talks with reporters...
LIVE: Son, colleagues to eulogize soldier-diplomat Colin Powell
A vigil was held to remember Thomas DeLaCruz, a 13-year-old boy shot and killed while...
‘Kids should be allowed to go trick-or-treating’: Boy, 13, mourned after Halloween slaying in Indiana
Two children were arrested in connection with the slaying of 14-year-old Sha’shawn Anderson.
14-year-old shot and killed in broad daylight, 2 children even younger arrested for the crime
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dem leaders aim for House votes amid final Biden budget bill disputes