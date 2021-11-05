ABC News: Live coverage of General Colin Powell’s funeral service

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - ABC News is airing a live, special report on the funeral of former Secretary of State Colin Powell. ABC News is planning approximately 90 minutes of coverage beginning at approximately 11 A.M. Central. David Muir is anchoring.

The invitation-only memorial service is at Washington National Cathedral.

Powell, a retired Army general, was the first Black person to serve as U.S. secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The child of Jamaican immigrants, he grew up in New York City and discovered the ROTC at City College. He served 35 years in uniform.

Powell died last month at age 84 of complications from COVID-19. He was being treated for conditions that affected his immunity, including cancer of the white blood cells.

