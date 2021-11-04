Advertisement

Wisconsin tourism shows signs of recovery

Hotels, resorts and other businesses are seeing a busier season than even 2019, not just 2020.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - One of the industries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of a rebound in Wisconsin.

According to the United States Travel Association’s September data, Wisconsin experienced its first growth in monthly year-over-year tourism spending compared to 2019, which was the state’s best year on record.

Gov. Tony Evers said the state directed more than $200 million in federal recovery funds toward helping the tourism and hospitality industries get through the pandemic.

In 2020, the state’s tourism’s $17 billion industry declined by 22 percent compared to 2019. The Wisconsin Department of Tourism anticipates 2021 to still be down overall compared to 2019.  

