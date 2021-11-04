Advertisement

Wisconsin sheriff wants charges filed over nursing home vote

voting generic
voting generic(WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. - A sheriff is recommending that five members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission be criminally charged for telling local elections officials to send absentee ballots to eight nursing home residents in 2020 instead of sending poll workers to oversee voting there during the coronavirus pandemic.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, a Republican, earlier called on state Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, to investigate election fraud allegations at Mount Pleasant’s Ridgewood Care Center.

Schmaling said so-called Special Voting Deputies should have been sent in to help residents who did not have the mental capacity to vote.

Kaul responded that county officials should file charges if they believe election laws were broken. The commission has said no crimes were committed. As previously reported, Governor Tony Evers said Racine County officials should file charges if they believe election laws were broken at the nursing home.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Pierce Manufacturing will expand facilities in Appleton and Neenah, Wisconsin and add more than...
Pierce Manufacturing: Hundreds of jobs to be added due to expansions in Appleton, Neenah
Smallmouth bass with Largemouth Bass Virus.
Virus confirmed in smallmouth bass near Door County
Marcus Walker
Pending charges against man involved in fatal New Denmark crash dropped, investigation ongoing

Latest News

A high school student practices operating a crane on a simulator during Smart Girls Rock! event.
Smart Girls Rock!, high school students explore STEM careers
Smart Girls Rock!, high school students explore STEM careers
Smart Girls Rock!, high school students explore STEM careers
Gun dealers say they’ve struggled to stock shelves with ammo as firearms sales have climbed due...
National ammo shortage makes hunters scramble ahead of gun deer season
National ammo shortage makes hunters scramble ahead of gun deer season
National ammo shortage makes hunters scramble ahead of gun deer season