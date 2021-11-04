Wisconsin passes 800,000 coronavirus cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin hit a cumulative 800,000 confirmed COVID-19 virus cases 21 months after the pandemic reached the state. Cases, deaths, hospitalizations, positive tests -- all the metrics were up on the same day Wisconsin passed the grim milestone.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) says the latest test results confirmed 2,801 new cases, bringing us to 802,117 since the first case was confirmed in Madison on February 5, 2020. Wisconsin hit 700,000 cases on September 20, which was 45 days ago.

Threshold Date reached Days to reach 800,000 Nov. 4, 2021 45 700,000 Sept. 20, 2021 139 600,000 May 4, 2021 116 500,000 Jan 8, 2021 35 400,000 Dec. 4, 2020 21 300,000 Nov. 13, 2020 18 200,000 Oct. 26, 2020 36 100,000 Sept. 20, 2020 228

Over the past 7 days, the state averaged 1,996 cases per day, a significant leap in that rolling average from 1,888 cases per day Wednesday which erases two weeks of decline. The 7-day average has been below 2,000 since October 18, so we’ll see if Wisconsin continues that. The state reports an average 8.5% of tests in the last week were positive for the COVID-19 virus, which is a half-point increase from yesterday’s rolling average.

The COVID-19 death toll increased by 26 lives to 8,580. Northeast Wisconsin accounted for 8 of these deaths: 3 in Winnebago County, 2 in Sheboygan County, and 1 each in Dodge, Marinette and Outagamie counties. The DHS says 21 of the deaths just reported to the state were in the past 30 days, which raises the 7-day average from 8 to 12 deaths per day.

Dodge County reported its 200th COVID-19 death. In a county with a population of about 88,000 people, that’s 1 in every 440 residents. It’s also nearing 15,000 total coronavirus cases, which is 17% of the county population with a confirmed infection in past 21 months, equivalent to more than 1 in 6 residents.

DHS numbers also show 108 hospitalizations since Wednesday’s report, which is also our calculated 7-day average, up from 107 yesterday. More than 43,000 people (43,018) have been hospitalized since the pandemic began, or 5.36% of all confirmed coronavirus cases, or about 1 in 19.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 928 COVID-19 patients around the state Wednesday, the latest data available, with 268 of them in intensive care units, which is 9 fewer in ICU than the day before. Northeast health care region hospitals had 136 patients, including 36 in ICU, which is 1 fewer in intensive care and 7 fewer overall than the previous day. Fox Valley hospitals were treating 77 patients, with 14 in ICU -- 2 fewer in ICU but 6 more patients overall.

As we reported yesterday, the DHS considers COVID-19 virus activity “critically high” in 4 counties, “very high” in 65, and “high” in 3. There are no counties with moderate or low spread of the virus. Those are the same numbers as a week ago but the counties have changed.

Critically High: Marinette, Polk, Price, Sawyer

High: Dane, Milwaukee, Rock

Nineteen counties in our area are labeled “Very High” for virus activity: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago

The labels are based on the cases per 100,000 residents over the past week and the change in the caseload over the past two weeks. In WBAY’s viewing area, only Waushara County saw case numbers shrink over the last two weeks. Every other county in our area saw no significant change.

As kids ages 5 to 11 become eligible for kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the state is close to half of 16- and 17-year-olds being fully vaccinated (49.9%). Bellin Health will start vaccinating the younger kids this Friday, while Prevea Health will start on Monday, Nov. 8 (see related story for details).

State health officials report 58.0% of all Wisconsin residents have now had at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, including 69.2% of adults. 55.2% of Wisconsinites are considered fully vaccinated, including 66.0% of adults, or almost 2 out of 3. The percentages are unchanged from Wednesday, though there are about 2,000 fewer unvaccinated people (1,977) than yesterday.

The eight-county Fox Valley health care region passed 300,000 total people getting at least one shot of vaccine (300,022), or 54.6% of those counties’ total population.

Statewide, vaccinators have administered 6,531,861 doses since December 13, 2020.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (Thursday) (and change since last report)

12-15: 48.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/45.1% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

16-17: 53.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/49.9% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

18-24: 53.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/49.1% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 58.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/54.0% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

35-44: 65.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/61.8% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

45-54: 66.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.2% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

55-64: 74.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/72.0% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

65 and up: 86.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/83.9% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (THURSDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 58.9% (+0.0) 56.6% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 52.4% (+0.1) 50.3% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 47.6% (+0.1) 45.4% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 73.5% (+0.1) 70.1% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.9% (+0.1) 48.6% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 48.3% (+0.0) 46.1% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 48.1% (+0.0) 46.1% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 52.5% (+0.1) 50.0% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 48.0% (+0.0) 46.3% (+0.0) Langlade (19,189) 49.9% (+0.1) 47.4% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 55.2% (+0.1) 53.0% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.8% (+0.0) 46.4% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 70.3% (+0.0) 68.2% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 49.4% (+0.1) 47.5% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 58.3% (+0.0) 55.8% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.8% (+0.0) 42.0% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 56.6% (+0.1) 54.1% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 51.1% (+0.1) 48.7% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 42.2% (+0.1) 40.2% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 56.3% (+0.0) 53.8% (+0.0) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 270,149 (57.0%) (+0.1) 259,185 (54.7%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 300,022 (54.6%) (+0.0) 287,012 (52.2%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,378,347 (58.0%) (+0.0) 3,213,991 (55.2%) (+0.0)

Oconto County Public Health plans several booster dose vaccine clinics in November. The booster is available to anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet certain eligibility requirements: 65 years or older, or adults who work or live in high-risk settings, live in long-term care settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (920) 834-6846. The appointment line is available weekdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. until all appointments are filled. Don’t leave a message; call again.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton expanded its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 41,005 cases (+154) (272 deaths)

Calumet – 7,361 cases (+48) (55 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,119 cases (67 deaths)

Dodge – 14,947 cases (+28) (200 deaths) (+1)

Door – 3,609 cases (+16) (34 deaths)

Florence - 546 cases (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 17,038 cases (+37) (153 deaths)

Forest - 1,433 cases (+4) (28 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,446 cases (25 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,531 cases (+16) (27 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,349 cases (47 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,022 cases (+10) (32 deaths)

Langlade - 3,043 cases (+11) (40 deaths)

Manitowoc – 10,238 cases (+88) (85 deaths)

Marinette - 6,033 cases (+30) (72 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,612 cases (46 deaths)

Menominee – 954 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,116 cases (+22) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 25,955 cases (+73) (249 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 6,181 cases (+21) (78 deaths)

Sheboygan – 17,295 cases (+94) (169 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 6,834 cases (+28) (141 deaths)

Waushara – 3,097 cases (+5) (48 deaths)

Winnebago – 23,768 cases (+117) (240 deaths) (+3)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

