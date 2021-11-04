TURNING WARMER AS WE FINISH THE WEEK

With plenty of sunshine and a light southwest wind, it was warmer this afternoon compared to earlier in the week. That trend will continue tonight and into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures tonight will stay in the 30s for much of Northeast Wisconsin.

That southwest wind becomes gusty on Friday with sustained speeds up around 15 mph. Our highs will be in the lower half of the 50s on Friday... with readings around 60° Saturday. Friday should be mostly sunny, but thicker clouds will arrive late in the day. A weak weather disturbance slides to our north early Saturday... so there may be a few light showers across the Northwoods in the morning. Outside of that, the weekend should be dry. Breezy winds continue Saturday as skies turn mostly sunny for the afternoon.

It will be a nice weekend to take advantage of the milder weather to get some raking and late season yard work done, especially once the wind settles down on Sunday. Highs to finish the weekend should be in the lower 60s. Look for partly cloudy skies Sunday and Monday. Our weather should stay fairly quiet until the latter half of next week. There are signs of a stronger storm system impacting our late-week weather. But, the details at this time are murky at best... so check back for updates.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Our clocks will need to “fall back” one hour heading into Sunday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-15 MPH, GUSTS TO 25 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Not quite as chilly. LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with thicker clouds LATE. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: An early shower chance NORTH, then mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Filtered sunshine. Warm for November. HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

MONDAY: Still mild with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Cooler. HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Sprinkles? HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers possible. HIGH: 49

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.