Advertisement

Tundraland renovates veteran’s home as part of “Baths for the Brave” program

Several Tundraland crews work at the home of the "Baths for the Brave" recipient.
Several Tundraland crews work at the home of the "Baths for the Brave" recipient.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Ahead of Veterans Day, next week, Tundraland is honoring a local veteran for his service, with a bathroom remodel.

Mark Kralovec is a single father. His wife passed away about five years ago from cancer. According to Kralovec, “It’s just a lot of work to keep up and a lot of things around the house just haven’t gotten done.”

With three teenage boys, all sharing a bathroom, it’s a lot to keep up with.

“We all like to use different soaps, so there’s always usually seven different soaps strewn around and some people like to use the bath scrubbies and some people don’t, so those are also all over the place. But, it’s kind of old and needs a refresh,” says Alek Kralovec, one of Mark Kralovec’s sons.

That refresh happened Thursday, courtesy of Tundraland. The company choosing to renovate the Kralovec’s two full bathrooms as part of its “Baths for the Brave” program. It recognizes a veteran, in this case Mark Kralovec, who served in the Navy from 1989 to 1995, for their service to country.

“We tried to find a veteran, very deserving because of any kind of circumstance that we can come in and help them out, put in a nice bathroom for them. This year we’re actually doing two bathrooms,” says Paul Lukowski from Tundraland.

Tundraland crews started working on replacing the shower and bathtubs in both bathrooms. Mark Kralovec’s shower is being replaced with a low threshold, walk-in unit with safety bars for when he’s older. His boy’s bathroom is being fitted with a new tub and extra storage, too.

“The great part about that system, if you’re like me and you like clean stuff and you hate cleaning, it’s very low maintenance and all you have to do is rinse it off, so he doesn’t have to spend a lot of time in there,” says Paul Lukowski.

In addition to the two new bathrooms, the Kralovec crew was also presented with a $5,000 check -- to use as they see fit. The whole experiencing overwhelming, but appreciated, Kralovec adds, “It’s just quite an honor to be selected for this.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Daily deaths drop to single digits
Marcus Walker
Pending charges against man involved in fatal New Denmark crash dropped, investigation ongoing
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Alexander Bebris was arrested for possession of child pornography in August, 2021, while...
Former police chief gets 10 more years for child porn found before he reported to prison

Latest News

Due to isolating, Rodgers is unable to play in the upcoming game on Sunday November 7, and if...
Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, impact on playing prospects plus disappointed fans
COVID-19
Wisconsin passes 800,000 coronavirus cases
Hotels, resorts and other businesses are seeing a busier season than even 2019, not just 2020.
Wisconsin tourism shows signs of recovery
John Negani and Scott Mielkie
Two sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking on Menominee Reservation