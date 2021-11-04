Third man sentenced in killing over THC vape cartridges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the killing of a Green Bay teen over THC vape cartridges.

During a hearing on Oct. 28, Gavin Rock was ordered to serve 12 years in prison and 8 years on extended supervision.

Rock, 20, pleaded no contest to charges of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide. He was found guilty by the court. Two misdemeanor charges were dismissed but read into the record.

Rock is the third man to be convicted and sentenced for the 2019 killing of Federico Abarca.

At jury trial, Jared Williquette, 24, was convicted of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison and 8 years extended supervision.

Colton Kehoe, 20 entered no contest pleas to party to the crime of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and Conspiracy to Resist or Obstruct an Officer. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by 8 years of extended supervision but is appealing. An armed robbery charge was dismissed.

A fourth defendant, Jarid Stevens, 23, is still going through the court system. He has a motion hearing scheduled for Dec. 15.

In 2019, the defendants made arrangements to meet victim Federico Abarca to buy THC vape cartridges from him, according to prosecutors. A criminal complaint says Jared Williquette told investigators the four talked about beating up and robbing Abarca. As soon as Abarca got in their car, Williquette pulled out his father’s gun and told Abarca it was going to be a robbery. He fired the gun when Abarca lunged at him. He said Abarca cut him on the face, but investigators believed the injury looked more like it was caused by a fingernail than a bladed knife.

Abarca’s family remembered him as a good kid.

“He was such a good kid, and it hurts to know we’re never going to see him again you know, we’re never going to be able to hug him,” said Juan Cortez, Federico Abarca’s cousin.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.