State inmates will receive photocopies of personal mail

(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Inmates in Wisconsin state prisons will receive photocopies of their personal mail and not the originals beginning next month.

The Department of Corrections is implementing the new policy to stop the infiltration of paper laced with a synthetic drug called K2 or “spice” which is smoked and can cause violent behavior, symptoms of psychosis and other problems.

Corrections officials say there have been 182 negative “incidents” related to the drug in state prisons during the month of September, including 16 medical emergencies.

Corrections officials have hired an outside company to process the photocopying.

