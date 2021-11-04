SLOWLY WARMING INTO THE WEEKEND

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected through the afternoon. Sunshine will be more prevalent at times than others, and skies may be a little brighter today across northern Wisconsin as opposed to areas farther south.

As southwest winds wrap around nearby high pressure, our temperatures will gradually be on the rise. Those southwest winds will become gusty tomorrow, and even at times this weekend. Our high temps this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow, highs will be in the 50s and the warming trend will continue from there with highs around 60 degrees this weekend. It will be a nice weekend to take advantage of the milder weather to get some raking and late season yard work done, especially once the wind settles down.

A disturbance will move the region early in the weekend. It may push some showers through northern Wisconsin on Saturday. Otherwise, the forecast looks mainly dry over the next few days.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Our clocks will need to “fall back” one hour heading into Sunday morning.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH G30

TODAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cool & crisp. LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy. A chance of showers NORTH. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Filtered sunshine. Warm for November. HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Brisk winds. HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. A few showers possible. HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds. Probably dry. HIGH: 51

