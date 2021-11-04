PARTLY SUNNY AND NOT AS COLD

Any light snow showers to the northeast of Green Bay will be wrapping up early this morning. Clouds will break from time to time for some sunshine. Skies may be a little brighter today across northern Wisconsin, as opposed to areas farther south.

As southwest winds wrap around nearby high pressure, our temperatures will gradually be on the rise. Those southwest winds may also become gusty at times into the weekend... Our high temps this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 40s. Then, look for highs in the 50s tomorrow, with highs around 60 degrees this weekend. Many folks will probably take advantage of the milder weather to get some raking and late season yard work done, especially once the wind settles down.

A disturbance will move the region early in the weekend. It may push some showers through northern Wisconsin on Saturday. Otherwise, the forecast looks mainly dry over the next few days.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Our clocks will need to “fall back” one hour heading into Sunday morning.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cool & crisp. LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy. A chance of showers NORTH. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Filtered sunshine. Warm for November. HIGH: 63 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Brisk winds. HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. A few showers possible. HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Probably dry. HIGH: 50

