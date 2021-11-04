Oshkosh schools will begin COVID vaccine clinics on Monday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Monday, the Oshkosh School District says it will hold its first on-site COVID vaccine clinic for kids between the ages of five and eleven at Oaklawn Elementary.

That decision was announced during a school board meeting held on Wednesday night.

“We’ve been working with the Winnebago County Health Department to set up vaccination clinics in a couple of our school sites. So right now, we do have a clinic set for this upcoming Monday, November 8th, from 3:30 until 6:30 PM at Oaklawn Elementary School,” said Director of Pupil Services Matt Kaemmerer.

The second clinic will be on Tuesday, November 16th at Shapiro Stem Academy. A third clinic could be scheduled, if there’s enough demand.

RELATED: Oshkosh Area School District extends face mask, covering policy

Kaemmerer added, “We do want to stress that for this first clinic at Oaklawn there is a limited supply. We have about 120 doses to give out and those are the pediatric doses. Those will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.”

Since a second shot is also necessary with kids, those in the first round won’t be fully vaccinated until after New Years.

That led the Neenah School District to adjust its masking policy on Tuesday night.

RELATED: Neenah School District: Masks now optional in some buildings, changes made for contact tracing

It’s now allowing middle and high school students to go optional right away, and students in the elementary level starting in January.

Communications Manager Jim Strick said, “Just looking at other districts in our area and seeing that those with mask policies and those without haven’t seen a lot of difference in the last month or so that is really what drove this decision in order for us to decide to go optional.”

Strick says the delay at the elementary level is to ensure those who want the vaccine have time to receive it.

So far, Neenah isn’t scheduling any vaccine clinics at it’s schools, but it’s a discussion that could take place in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.