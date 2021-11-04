Advertisement

LaFleur: Rodgers doing well, Adams and Barry back at Lambeau Field

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will be without quarterback Aaron Rodgers Sunday, but they’ll likely have their top wide receiver back.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced Thursday that Davante Adams and Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry had rejoined the team after testing positive for COVID-19. Both were absent from last week’s game.

LaFleur said he spoke to Aaron Rodgers and Rodgers is doing well. No. 12 will miss this Sunday’s game in Kansas City after testing positive for COVID-19.

Adams has some protocols to complete before he’s activated for Sunday’s game. LaFleur says he’s hopeful Adams will play.

Because Rodgers is considered unvaccinated, he will be out for 10 days, and he must return two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart. The earliest he could be back is Nov. 13, one day before the Packers host the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field.

LaFleur says he’s positive unvaccinated players and staff have followed COVID-19 protocols within the “football space” at Lambeau Field. Rodgers has not worn masks while talking with reporters in the media room.

The Packers are 7-1 going to Arrowhead Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
Marcus Walker
Pending charges against man involved in fatal New Denmark crash dropped, investigation ongoing
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Daily deaths drop to single digits
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Alexander Bebris was arrested for possession of child pornography in August, 2021, while...
Former police chief gets 10 more years for child porn found before he reported to prison

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
FILE - Green Bay Packers linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) warms up on the field before an NFL...
Packers release linebacker Jaylon Smith
Green Bay Packers Foundation awards $1 million in grants
Green Bay Packers Foundation awards $1 million in grants
On the Clock: Packers win seventh straight, tied atop NFC
On the Clock: Packers win seventh straight, tied atop NFC