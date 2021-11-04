LaFleur: Rodgers doing well, Adams and Barry back at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will be without quarterback Aaron Rodgers Sunday, but they’ll likely have their top wide receiver back.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced Thursday that Davante Adams and Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry had rejoined the team after testing positive for COVID-19. Both were absent from last week’s game.
LaFleur said he spoke to Aaron Rodgers and Rodgers is doing well. No. 12 will miss this Sunday’s game in Kansas City after testing positive for COVID-19.
Adams has some protocols to complete before he’s activated for Sunday’s game. LaFleur says he’s hopeful Adams will play.
Because Rodgers is considered unvaccinated, he will be out for 10 days, and he must return two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart. The earliest he could be back is Nov. 13, one day before the Packers host the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field.
LaFleur says he’s positive unvaccinated players and staff have followed COVID-19 protocols within the “football space” at Lambeau Field. Rodgers has not worn masks while talking with reporters in the media room.
The Packers are 7-1 going to Arrowhead Stadium.
