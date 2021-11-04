Advertisement

INTERVIEW: The state of Wisconsin politics

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we reported this week, the Marquette University Law School released its latest poll about one year ahead of election day. It found Wisconsin voters are in a sour mood about incumbents, whether it’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers or Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.

We dig deeper into the poll results with Craig Gilbert, longtime political news writer and Washington bureau chief for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Gilbert says political strategists in his own party are divided over Johnson’s chances for re-election. What factors could influence the two-term senator’s decision to run for re-election?

What challenges face Republican candidates who want to run against Evers? Will former President Donald Trump be a factor in Wisconsin’s elections?

