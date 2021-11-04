Advertisement

Brown County authorities ask for help finding man missing since Saturday

Phillip Pociopa was last seen at his home in Howard on October 30, 2021. He drives a gray, 2016...
Phillip Pociopa was last seen at his home in Howard on October 30, 2021. He drives a gray, 2016 Chevy Impala with plate 153 ZBN.(Provided by Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for a man from Howard who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday.

Phillip Pociopa was last seen at his home on October 30 at about 6 P.M. Family and friends say it’s out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Pociopa drives a gray, 2016 model Chevy Impala with license plate 153 ZBN.

He’s in his early 30s.

Authorities just want to check on his welfare.

If you have information that could help locate him, please call the sheriff’s office at (920) 391-7450. You can also provide your tip anonymously through Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, at http://www.432stop.com, or through the P3 app for iOS and Android devices.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Daily deaths drop to single digits
Marcus Walker
Pending charges against man involved in fatal New Denmark crash dropped, investigation ongoing
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Alexander Bebris was arrested for possession of child pornography in August, 2021, while...
Former police chief gets 10 more years for child porn found before he reported to prison

Latest News

File image of U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's election night rally
INTERVIEW: The state of Wisconsin politics
Brad Spakowitz says pollinators noticed the difference when farmers went back to an...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Old-fashioned farming
COVID-19 vaccinations
Details of vaccine mandate roll out
Half-sisters Jill Heidtman and Jamie Lang found each other after home DNA tests
DNA test leads to overdue reunion
Photo of Mark Kralovec (2nd from left) with his sons
Baths for the Brave