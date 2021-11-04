Person of interest in Antigo homicide arrested in Racine County

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The man Antigo Police identified as a person of interest in the city’s first homicide case since 1988, was arrested in Racine County Wednesday.

Police had been searching for Derek Goplin since Monday.

Authorities said the body of Susan Reese, 63, was found in her Antigo home Monday morning. Online court records indicate she was killed the previous day.

Officer discovered Reese’s body during a welfare check. Investigators identified Goplin, 38, as a person of interest. Prosecutors then filed criminal charges to trigger a warrant for Goplin’s arrest.

Police turned to a neighbor for more evidence. A surveillance camera captured Goplin and another witness leaving the home. Newschannel 7 is choosing not to identify that witness to protect their identity.

Officers conducted a sweep of the home, finding a folding knife with blood and hair on it. They also noted the victim had defensive wounds.

Prosecutors have already filed criminal charges against Goplin in the case, however, he has yet to make his first court appearance.

