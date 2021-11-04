Advertisement

Person of interest in Antigo homicide arrested in Racine County

Derek Goplin, 38
Derek Goplin, 38(Langlade County Jail)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The man Antigo Police identified as a person of interest in the city’s first homicide case since 1988, was arrested in Racine County Wednesday.

Police had been searching for Derek Goplin since Monday.

Authorities said the body of Susan Reese, 63, was found in her Antigo home Monday morning. Online court records indicate she was killed the previous day.

Officer discovered Reese’s body during a welfare check. Investigators identified Goplin, 38, as a person of interest. Prosecutors then filed criminal charges to trigger a warrant for Goplin’s arrest.

Police turned to a neighbor for more evidence. A surveillance camera captured Goplin and another witness leaving the home. Newschannel 7 is choosing not to identify that witness to protect their identity.

Officers conducted a sweep of the home, finding a folding knife with blood and hair on it. They also noted the victim had defensive wounds.

Prosecutors have already filed criminal charges against Goplin in the case, however, he has yet to make his first court appearance.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Marcus Walker
Pending charges against man involved in fatal New Denmark crash dropped, investigation ongoing
Alexander Bebris was arrested for possession of child pornography in August, 2021, while...
Former police chief gets 10 more years for child porn found before he reported to prison
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Daily deaths drop to single digits

Latest News

November 4 Birthday Club
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder temps
November 4 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A little warmer
Marcus Walker
Pending charges against man involved in fatal New Denmark crash dropped, investigation ongoing
Pending charges against man involved in fatal New Denmark crash dropped, investigation ongoing
Pending charges against man involved in fatal New Denmark crash dropped, investigation ongoing
Illinois has adopted the CDC’s recommendation for children ages 5 to 11 to get the Pfizer...
Oshkosh schools will begin COVID vaccine clinics on Monday