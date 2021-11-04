Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, impact on playing prospects plus disappointed fans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Titletown remains buzzing today with talk of Aaron Rodgers and his vaccination status after he tested positive for COVID-19. Today, November 4, head coach Matt LaFleur said he spoke to Rodgers and that he is doing well.

First reported yesterday, Rodgers is out of Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after his positive test. Soon after, reports came out indicating Rodgers was unvaccinated after saying he was “immunized” back in August.

The reports went on to say he got a homeopathic treatment to increase his antibodies. Which the National Football League does not consider to be vaccinated.

“[Rodgers] did go to the League and appeal for him to be considered vaccinated or at least to get an exemption from the traditional vaccine,” Rob Demovsky, Green Bay Packers Reporter for ESPN and Cover 2 News analyst, shared. “The League, the NFL Players Association, and a jointly appointed infectious disease specialist shot down his appeal.”

The NFL said it is reviewing enforcement of the Packers COVID protocols as he was seen without a mask on the sidelines and in media briefings. The team’s front office not offering much more information when asked about the review Thursday morning.

“We’re in touch with the League,” CEO and president of the Packers, Mark Murphy, said. “We’ve been working with them. There is really nothing else I can say about that.”

Since Rodgers is considered unvaccinated, NFL protocol indicates he has to isolate for at least 10 days. Knocking him out for the upcoming game on Sunday November 7, and if he has any setbacks, possibly the next game too.

We’ve been hearing from fans who are frustrated by the way Rodgers spoke about his vaccination status this summer. The distinction between being “vaccinated” and being “immunized” has suddenly taken center stage.

“Growing up in Wisconsin, knowing a lot of Packers fans, they just want to be told the truth,” sports radio show co-host for B.J. & The Bear on The Score, Brian Butch, said. “They just want to have the truth be told to them one way or the other. I think that’s what a lot of people are upset about. It’s the fact that they feel like they were lied to.”

An infectious disease specialist at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Dr. Joyce Sanchez, emphasized that being vaccinated and being immunized are almost identical terms. A vaccine means you’ve had an injection against a particular pathogen, like COVID-19. For Dr. Sanchez, the term immunization means that you are vaccinated and using it to imply something different doesn’t seem fitting.

In comparison to the word vaccination, “the term immunization really is no different and shouldn’t be used any differently,” Dr. Sanchez said. “Although, some people in lay public or outside of the medical profession may use it to define immunity either through natural infection or an exposure.”

The NFL has the ability to fine players for their first offense of violating COVID-19 protocols. The amount can range from $14,650 to $50,000. Consequences for the team could include a fine as well or the loss of draft picks. As was the case for the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders.

For Dr. Sanchez, the worst part of all of this is how Rodgers approached the situation.

“As a Packers fan and a physician who cares for COVID-19 patients, I wish Aaron Rodgers the speediest of recoveries,” Dr. Sanchez highlighted. “However, seeing such a revered person in our community who we all look up to take this type of approach to health for himself and then affecting other team members around him is frankly disappointing.”

With the holidays fast approaching and many of us staying indoors for social gatherings, Dr. Sanchez said that the best way to protect yourself, your family, or even your teammates is to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The earliest Rodgers could return to the Packers facilities is November 13, the day before a home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

