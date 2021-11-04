Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Back to old-fashioned farming

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A four-year research project confirms, when it comes to farming, sometimes the old ways are the best.

The research found an old-fashioned approach to farming worked just as well as using pesticides as a preemptive strike. The results were better for the farmer, the consumer, and the environment.

Even pollinators took notice of the farms that went back to the old ways.

Brad Spakowitz explains the changes that were made and what a difference the old-fashioned approach made. Watch his 3 Brilliant Minutes.

