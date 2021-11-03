Vehicle catches fire, damages garage in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A vehicle and garage were damaged in a fire in Two Rivers early Wednesday.

At 3:35 a.m., the Two Rivers Fire Department was called to a fire in the 2700 block of 12 St. A vehicle caught fire in a driveway between two homes. The fire extended to an attached garage to the east.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

Occupants evacuated their homes. No one was hurt.

The home to the west sustained minor heat damage.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 5:30 a.m.

The Two Rivers Fire Department says the estimated cost of damage is $15,000.

