Smart Girls Rock!, high school students explore STEM careers

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Smart Girls Rock!, that’s the theme of a program for high school girls put on by the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce. The program is designed to get young women interested in STEM careers.

From welding to crane operating and even creating packaging -- those are just some of the careers, nearly a hundred girls from several Fox Cities high schools, are being exposed to at the Smart Girls Rock! event.

“We’re trying to encourage more girls, at a younger age, to get involved in STEM careers and this is their opportunity to figure out what they want to do and ask questions of people in the field,” says Melissa Haen from the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber is putting on the event, hosted at Boldt this year. The high school freshmen and sophomores are spending time at twelve stations, learning about careers involving science, technology, engineering, and math. They’re subjects the teens may be interested in, but unsure of careers in field dominated by men.

Claire Novin is a Boldt high school youth apprentice. She says, “There’s so much more that goes into construction than just building. Even if you want to work for a construction company, you could do marketing or you could do estimating or stuff like that, you just don’t have to me on site. So, there’s just so many opportunities for women in STEM.”

By meeting successful women in stem careers, the idea is to inspire these girls to follow their passions in the future.

Alison Fiebig from The Boldt Company says, “Ensuring the 80-some girls, that are here today, see themselves represented in this room. Seeing women in these careers, doing this work, communicates to them that it’s possible. It’s possible to pursue a path in STEM and that’s really what it’s about, is imagining th possibilities for the girls today.”

And they are doing more than imagining. Instead, they’re trying out some of the tasks they could find themselves completing while on the job.

“It’s really fun. I especially liked the ones that involve science and engineering, so it’s just really fun to see what it’s involved with,” adds Appleton West High School freshman, Bryn Hansen.

And maybe, the girls will turn that fun into careers.

