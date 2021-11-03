Sheboygan Police: Homicide suspect arrested in Milwaukee, 3 others held on charges

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a homicide suspect is now in custody following a fatal shooting late last week.

Sheboygan Police announced early Wednesday evening 16-year-old Armani Jackson was arrested in Milwaukee without incident.

Although formal charges are still pending, police tell Action 2 News Jackson is being held on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide charge at the Sheboygan County Detention Facility.

Police say two female Sheboygan residents, identified as a 36 and 17-year-old, are being held on a charge of aiding a felon. Another person, identified by officials as a 37-year-old Milwaukee woman, is being held on an obstruction charge.

Their names have not been released.

As Action 2 News first previously reported, police were called to the 800 block of Center Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. last Friday for a report of a male who had been shot.

When they arrived, officers say they found 16-year-old Kilek Mack of Sheboygan, and said he had been shot multiple times. Mack was eventually taken to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee, where he died from his injuries.

Officials say Mack and Jackson were in a physical fight, and Jackson eventually shot Mack before leaving the scene. No word on what caused the fight.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.