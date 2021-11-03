ROCK ON: Green Bay Booyah announce new name, rebranding

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Booyah baseball team has a new look and a new name.

The club announced Wednesday that they’ll now be called the Green Bay Rockers.

Boomerang Management, which also runs the Epic Event Center, plans to host concerts and other sporting events at the Rockers’ home field, Capital Credit Union Park. This will be in addition to Northwoods League Baseball and other sporting events.

New team owner Mark Skogen says there’s synergy between EPIC Event Center and Capital Credit Union Park in Ashwaubenon.

“We are providing live entertainment down the street and hoping to bring the same level of excitement to the stadium for our community to enjoy,” said Skogen.

Rockers merchandise will be available starting Tuesday, Dec. 14. Team apparel will be sold at Capital Credit Union Park during the Cookies with Santa event.

The team will unveil the new mascot and player uniforms in 2022. Minnesota-based Tony Horning is the designer.

Skogen is the CEO and President of Festival Foods.

