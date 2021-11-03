Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Jordan Love is set to start at quarterback.

Rodgers has said publicly that he’s “immunized.”

Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

Rodgers informed teammates a few minutes ago of his positive test. Jordan Love will get his first NFL start against Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in Kansas City. https://t.co/VFPucQaT4S — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

Backup quarterback Kurt Benkert announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for the virus.

When you get Covid the same week that @CallofDuty Vanguard releases. pic.twitter.com/AyCbYlzWR7 — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) November 2, 2021

WR Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and defensive coordinator Joe Barry missed last Thursday’s game due to COVID-19.

