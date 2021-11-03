Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Jordan Love is set to start at quarterback.
Rodgers has said publicly that he’s “immunized.”
Backup quarterback Kurt Benkert announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for the virus.
WR Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and defensive coordinator Joe Barry missed last Thursday’s game due to COVID-19.
