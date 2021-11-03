Prevea Health to start pediatric COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 8

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Prevea Health will begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 starting Monday, Nov. 8.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA have approved the Pfizer BioNTech vaccines for the age group.

The vaccine is two doses 21 days apart. CLICK HERE for a vaccine guide for parents.

“Our nation’s leading medical experts have reviewed the available data and confirmed that the Pfizer vaccine is safe for children 5 to 11 years of age,” said Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We will soon begin vaccinating more of Wisconsin’s children to protect them from the long-term symptoms of COVID-19 and reduce disruptions in and out of the classroom. We are urging parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated as soon as they can to protect them and those around them.”

Scheduling at Prevea starts Nov. 8. Prevea is asking people to wait until that date to schedule their appointment.

The child vaccine will be administered at 11 locations in Wisconsin.

Prevea President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai discussed the vaccine this week on Action 2 News This Morning.

“Number one, it’s important to get educated. If you have concerns, making sure you’re taking to your own physician, pediatrician, family practitioner, somebody who actually deals with vaccines. That’s going to be very important. When we look at the data that’s been reviewed, one of the biggest things you want to look at with children is safety. There was the issue of are we going to see significant cases of myocarditis, that mild inflammation of the heart? They did not see significant risks of that. They benchmarked that against other age groups and did not see significant risk of that. So it’s really important for parents to understand that from a risk standpoint, pretty low. From a benefit standpoint, really saw good protection for children not getting sick, 90-plus percent. That’s what’s important for the child itself. Now we look at that endemic phase, getting rid of the pandemic. More and more immunity within the community is going to be necessary. That’s a secondary reason to get children vaccinated. The primary reason, though, is to protect children. I think there’s this misnomer out there that children don’t get very sick. It’s true that a lot of children don’t get hospitalized versus adults. But we still do see pediatric hospitalizations, we do see kids getting very sick, and it’s important to recognize that and not discount that. The diseases that we vaccinate against right now for kids are very rare. We want to make COVID-19 very rare for children. Only way we can do that is to encourage vaccination,” said Dr. Rai.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the pediatric vaccine.

PREVEA RECOMMENDATIONS

1. Make sure you (parent/legal guardian) have a MyPrevea account set up. Anyone can sign up for a MyPrevea account (you do not have to be a Prevea patient) at no cost at www.myprevea.com or set it up as an app on any smartphone or device.

2. Once you’ve created your own MyPrevea account, you will need to create an account for your child by first requesting “proxy access” in your MyPrevea account. If you have more than one child, you can request proxy access for each child. All their medical information, including the ability to schedule Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination appointments, will be housed in your MyPrevea account. For more information on setting up proxy access for a child(ren) under your MyPrevea account, please visit: https://www.prevea.com/For-Patients/Your-Wellness/Resources/Manage-your-childs-health-care-with-MyPrevea-proxy

3. Already have a MyPrevea account? Simply follow Step 2 above.

LOCATIONS

Green Bay

Former Prevea St. Mary’s clinic at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center

1715 Dousman St.

Oconto Falls

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center

835 S. Main St.

Sheboygan

Prevea Sheboygan Health Center

1411 N. Taylor Dr.

Oostburg

Prevea Oostburg Health Center

15 South 10th St.

Altoona

Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building

3119 Woodman Dr.

Chippewa Falls

Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center

2509 County Hwy I, Suite 500

Eau Claire

Prevea Health

617 Clairemont Ave.

Ladysmith

Prevea Ladysmith Health Center

1101 Lake Ave. W.

Menominee

Prevea Menominee Health Center

2919 Stout Rd.

Mondovi

Prevea Mondovi Health Center

250 State Road 37

Rice Lake

Prevea Rice Lake Health Center

1051 West Ave.

RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE CDC

Talk to your child before vaccination about what to expect

It is not recommended you give pain relievers before vaccination to try to prevent side effects.

Tell the doctor or nurse about any allergies your child may have.

To prevent fainting and injuries related to fainting, your child should be seated or lying down during vaccination and for 15 minutes after the vaccine is given.

After your child’s COVID-19 vaccination, you will be asked to stay for 15–30 minutes so your child can be observed in case they have a severe allergic reaction and need immediate treatment.

