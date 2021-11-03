Pending charges against man involved in fatal New Denmark crash dropped, investigation ongoing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County District Attorney is not pursuing any pending charges against a man who had been previously accused of killing two people and severely injuring his brother in a crash late last month.

During a court hearing Wednesday afternoon, District Attorney David Lasee said he is not pursing charges against 29-year-old Marcus Walker, and is ordering his release. Lasee added Walker’s alcohol test came back below the legal limit.

In addition, a family member of one of the victims spoke during the hearing. She stated she has no hate towards Walker, and added it was a tragic accident.

Lasee ordered Walker’s release on multiple conditions, which included sobriety.

However, Lasee said his office is continuing to investigate the crash, and said during the hearing that other charges may be filed at a later date.

As Action 2 News reported last, week, bond had been set at $50,000 for Walker on October 26. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said Walker faced two charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and one count of Causing Great Bodily Harm by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle.

42-year-old Jamie Lee Cain and 41-year-old Katherine Mae-Rathie-Dunn, both of Whitelaw, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was on County Highway R at Cooperstown Road. Meanwhile, Walker’s brother, Joseph, received severe facial injuries and was airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital.

The crash happened on the night of Saturday, October 23. Investigators said Walker was traveling west on Cooperstown Road and failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. A southbound car driven by Cain collided with Walker’s vehicle. Walker’s vehicle spun around and stopped on a shoulder of County Highway R and caught fire. Cain’s vehicle continued about 30 feet into a field in the southwest corner of the intersection.

