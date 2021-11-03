Neenah School District: Masks now optional in some buildings, changes made for contact tracing

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Neenah School Board have voted to make masks optional at multiple buildings within the Neenah Joint School District.

In a letter to families in the district, Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer said the decision affects Shattuck Middle School, Neenah High School and the District Office building, and takes effect immediately. Students, staff and visitors will now have the option of wearing a mask in those buildings, and applies to meetings, as well as activities held before, during and after the school day.

However, masking will still be mandatory for grades 4K-6, according to the district, but masking will be optional starting January 3 at all buildings. The letter goes on to say board members chose that date due to the anticipated availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11. Until January 3, masks will be required in those buildings during the school day by staff, students and visitors. Outside of the school day, the letter states masks will be optional.

The district goes on to say masks will be required during the school day at any building that has at least 2% of stud3ents absent due to positive COVID-19 cases after January 3.

The board has also decided to make a change in how contact tracing is done in the district.

According to the letter, any students who are considered a close contact to a positive case at school will be notified by the school, and close contacts will be allowed to remain in school, and won’t be required to go through a PCR test. If a student shows symptoms of COVID-19 while being monitored by families, they should stay home, and be tested at the COVID-19 testing site located within Neenah High School, according to Pfeiffer. The letter goes on to say that any student with symptoms and who refuse to get a test will be required to quarantine for 10 days.

While PCR tests won’t be required, they will be available for any students who are considered a close contact and are asymptomatic, according to the district.

