MILDER WEATHER IS ON THE WAY

Clouds will persist this evening, along with a few northern sprinkles or flakes. Skies should gradually clear overnight. It will be chilly once again, but otherwise quiet with lows in the middle 20s. A few upper teens are possible NORTH.

We’ll should see more sunshine throughout the day Thursday, but there will still be some increase in afternoon cloudiness compared to the morning. Afternoon temperatures should begin to trend milder... highs will get back into the upper half of the 40s. Look for a southwest wind around 10 mph to aid in that warm-up.

We’ll continue with partly cloudy skies into Friday before thicker clouds arrive later in the day. The warming trend continues as well with highs into the 50s. A weak weather disturbance passes to our north on Saturday, and may lead to a few light showers, generally north of Green Bay.

Outside of that, the weekend will be dry and mild. Highs Saturday will be in the mid/upper 50s. We should make a run at 60° on Sunday!! Mild weather continue into early next week with highs in the mid 50s or warmer through Wednesday. Cooler weather returns towards the end of next week.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Our clocks will need to “fall back” one hour heading into Sunday morning.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clearing. Cold, but calm. LOW: 24

THURSDAY: More sunshine, but still some PM cloud cover. Not as cold. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy... thicker clouds late. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. A stray shower NORTH? HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Mild with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and still mild. HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler, but still warmer than average. HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers developing. Turning breezy. HIGH: 55

