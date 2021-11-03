Mason Street bridge to close Nov. 8 for fall maintenance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Donald A. Tilleman Bridge (Mason Street) will close for a few hours Nov. 8.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be conducting annual fall cleaning and maintenance.

The bridge will be closed east of the Fox River on East Mason and South Monroe Avenue and west of the Fox River on West Mason and South Ashland Avenue.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be access to homes and businesses.

The detour is South Ashland, Walnut Street and South Monroe Avenue.

