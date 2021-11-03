Advertisement

LA County to pay $2.5M to settle Kobe crash photo lawsuits

In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respects for Kobe...
In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respects for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino in Los Angeles. Federal safety officials are expected to vote Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, on what likely caused the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others to crash into a Southern California hillside last year, killing all aboard.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County has to pay $2.5 million to two families who lost relatives in last year’s helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a settlement of two federal lawsuits filed by the Altobelli and Mauser families alleging they suffered emotional distress over graphic photographs of the scene that reportedly were taken or shared by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters.

A similar lawsuit by Bryant’s widow continues.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the others died in January 2020 when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas west of Los Angeles in foggy weather.

