Incumbents survive divisive school board recall in Wisconsin

A school crossing sign
A school crossing sign(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEQUON, Wis. (AP) -School board members who survived a recall effort that garnered national attention in a suburban Milwaukee district were looking ahead Wednesday to reuniting voters after a divisive campaign.

The recall against four Mequon-Thiensville School Board members failed to unseat any incumbents Tuesday, handing organizers a stinging defeat in an effort that attracted nearly $50,000 in donations and was one of several high-profile school board races across the country that were dominated by debates over masks, vaccines, race and history.

One of the four incumbents, Chris Schultz, said board members will need to “find ways to heal our community and heal from this process.”

