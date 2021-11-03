Green Bay Packers Foundation awards $1 million in grants

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers Foundation honored its annual grant recipients during a luncheon Tuesday, and awarded a total of $1 million to more than 270 civic and charitable organizations.

The luncheon was held to recognize each grant recipient, as well as the role they play in the community.

This year’s grant cycle focused on organizations that will direct the money toward the areas of arts and culture, athletics and education.

A first-time recipient of the grant is “Hope Squad” - a suicide prevention program at Ashwaubenon Middle and High Schools.

Its school social worker says the grant will help them expand their mission.

“Its an opportunity for us to serve more kids, to get the community involved and be able to offer additional support to students and families in need through support of mental health assistance and health awareness. And, just reducing the stigma of mental health in the area,” said Laura Briese, a school social worker at Ashwaubenon High School.

The Packers say next year, its focus areas for the grants will be animal welfare, civic and community, as well as domestic violence causes.

