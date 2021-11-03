Give A Kid A Book Campaign underway in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Give A Kid A Book Campaign is underway in Brown County.

Thousands of books are needed. They can be donated at Brown County Public Library branches and Nicolet Bank locations.

Donations are needed for young children up to teens.

Molly Crosby is the chairwoman of the campaign. She’s married to Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby.

Molly recommends books with illustrations and interactive material if possible. She says some of the parents struggle with reading.

“This is a way for them to bond and interact with their children. It’s nice if there’s something in there to help them tell the story and interact with their children even if they have a hard time with literacy,” says Crosby.

If you cannot donate in person, go to the Give A Kid A Book Wishlist on Amazon and have books sent to the library. CLICK HERE for more information.

The books are distributed during the Salvation Army’s Toys for Tots Toy Shop.

